Sterling Construction (STRL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Sterling Construction to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sterling Construction by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 418,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 205,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 63,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 61,411 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

