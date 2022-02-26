stETH (Lido) Market Capitalization Tops $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.53 or 0.07098716 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,109.94 or 1.00063828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

