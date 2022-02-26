Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 25th

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Steven Madden has decreased its dividend by 18.9% over the last three years. Steven Madden has a payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.88 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

