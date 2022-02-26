Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 25th

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Steven Madden has decreased its dividend by 18.9% over the last three years. Steven Madden has a payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.
Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.88 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.
About Steven Madden (Get Rating)
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.