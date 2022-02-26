Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target to $18.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,592,000 after buying an additional 2,066,288 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 260,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,102,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after buying an additional 603,623 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

