Stifel Nicolaus Trims Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Target Price to $145.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $169.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.54.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A stock opened at $133.73 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.33 and a 200-day moving average of $155.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,489,149,000 after buying an additional 320,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,134,572,000 after buying an additional 401,106 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,119,000 after buying an additional 164,261 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.