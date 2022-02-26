Stifel Nicolaus Trims Workiva (NYSE:WK) Target Price to $120.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.67.

WK stock opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.65 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 25.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

