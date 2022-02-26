Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,606 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,624% compared to the average volume of 63 call options.
In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $49,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,345 shares of company stock worth $570,793. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after buying an additional 2,744,322 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after buying an additional 1,796,682 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,165,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after buying an additional 896,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after buying an additional 771,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.
Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.
About Associated Banc (Get Rating)
Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Associated Banc (ASB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.