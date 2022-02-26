Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,423 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 996% compared to the average volume of 221 call options.

COLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,323,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,610 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,264,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,861,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,497,000 after purchasing an additional 998,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,231,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,122,000 after purchasing an additional 561,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLD opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.60, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

