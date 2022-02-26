StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.26. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

