StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.26. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.45.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
