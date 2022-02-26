StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ATTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atento has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.33.
Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Atento has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $375.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48.
About Atento (Get Rating)
Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
