StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ATTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atento has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Atento has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $375.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Atento by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atento by 40,368.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atento by 19.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atento during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Atento in the second quarter worth $230,000.

About Atento

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

