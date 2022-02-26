StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
AWX stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $6.07.
Avalon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon (AWX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.