StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of FSI opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.51.
