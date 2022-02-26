StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of FWP stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $20.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

