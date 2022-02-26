StockNews.com Downgrades First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,411 shares of company stock worth $300,898. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,972,000 after buying an additional 761,656 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,779,000 after buying an additional 47,996 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $3,325,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,320,000 after buying an additional 152,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.