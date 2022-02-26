StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sypris Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of SYPR opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 million, a PE ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $25,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 50.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the third quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the third quarter worth $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

