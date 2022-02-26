StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CTIB opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIB. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yunhong CTI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Yunhong CTI by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

