StockNews.com Lowers BP (NYSE:BP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.95.

BP stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BP has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BP will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

