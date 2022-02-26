StockNews.com Lowers Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) to Hold

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRK. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

