StockNews.com Lowers Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JLL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.67.

NYSE:JLL opened at $243.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.13. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $167.06 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,955,000 after purchasing an additional 239,998 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,034,000 after purchasing an additional 481,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

