StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) PT Raised to C$7.75

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on StorageVault Canada in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.13.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.