STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.180-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 36,411 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STORE Capital (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.