Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 12,517,430 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £6.05 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.38.
About Strategic Minerals (LON:SML)
See Also
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.