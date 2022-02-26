Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of STRM stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 100,000 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,137,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 112,621 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 196,789 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 44.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.