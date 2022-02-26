Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.61

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and traded as high as $20.50. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 928 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity.

