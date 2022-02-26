SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. reduced their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.92.

STKL stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $591.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.87.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in SunOpta by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

