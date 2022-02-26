SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. reduced their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.92.
STKL stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $591.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.87.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in SunOpta by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SunOpta Company Profile (Get Rating)
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
