Superdry (LON:SDRY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 415 ($5.64) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.80) target price on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.10) target price on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.10) target price on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.81) to GBX 265 ($3.60) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Superdry presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 376.67 ($5.12).

SDRY stock opened at GBX 194.60 ($2.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 231.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.80 million and a P/E ratio of -8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17. Superdry has a 12 month low of GBX 178.10 ($2.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 493 ($6.70).

In other news, insider Helen A. Weir bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 227 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £11,350 ($15,435.88). Also, insider Shaun Wills bought 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.82 ($13,598.29). Insiders have acquired 9,403 shares of company stock worth $2,164,911 over the last three months.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

