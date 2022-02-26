SuperFarm (SUPER) Market Capitalization Hits $293.13 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001849 BTC on exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $293.13 million and $36.20 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004662 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 62.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

