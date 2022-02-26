Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Superior Plus from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.83.

TSE:SPB opened at C$11.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$10.80 and a 12 month high of C$16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 10.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

