SVB Leerink Trims Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Target Price to $28.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $16.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $32.33.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

