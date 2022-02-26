SVB Leerink Weighs in on Teladoc Health, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the health services provider will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.54). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.39.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $70.74 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.92.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

