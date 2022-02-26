S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Shares of SANW opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. S&W Seed has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth $927,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the third quarter valued at about $81,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

