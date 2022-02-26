Switch, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Switch has raised its dividend payment by 248.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Switch has a dividend payout ratio of 84.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Switch to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

SWCH stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,019. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 153.29 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $4,745,400. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Switch by 164.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Switch by 1,226.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 40,849 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Switch by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 61,169 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Switch by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,776,000 after buying an additional 79,682 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

