Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.980-$5.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.71 billion.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $69.53 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.14.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32,124 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Syneos Health by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.