Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.850-$7.920 EPS.

Synopsys stock opened at $311.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.87. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.78.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total transaction of $23,428,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,265 shares of company stock valued at $113,920,520 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

