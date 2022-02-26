System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Price Target Lowered to GBX 385 at Canaccord Genuity Group

System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 405 ($5.51) to GBX 385 ($5.24) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.85) target price on shares of System1 Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get System1 Group alerts:

System1 Group stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. System1 Group has a one year low of GBX 180 ($2.45) and a one year high of GBX 480 ($6.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £36.04 million and a PE ratio of 13.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 395.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 340.49.

In related news, insider John Kearon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.35), for a total transaction of £320,000 ($435,196.52).

About System1 Group (Get Rating)

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.