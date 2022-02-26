T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

TTOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.44.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 162.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,667,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 983,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 230.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,237,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 1,560,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 245,792 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 466,848 shares in the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

