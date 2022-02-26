Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $105.25

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 105.25 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.46), with a volume of 717849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.20 ($1.47).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Target Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £674.82 million and a PE ratio of 11.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 113.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.73%.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

