Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives GBX 204 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 204 ($2.77).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.92) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.86) to GBX 220 ($2.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

LON TW traded up GBX 2.65 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 143.65 ($1.95). 21,067,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The stock has a market cap of £5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.67. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143.15 ($1.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31.

In related news, insider Scilla Grimble bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £25,650 ($34,883.72).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

