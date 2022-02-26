TD Securities Raises Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $51.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:GIL opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 106,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

