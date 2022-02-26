Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $214,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $63,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total value of $5,325,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total transaction of $1,463,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,864 shares of company stock valued at $78,398,007 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $375.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $432.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.85. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 0.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDB. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.00.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

