TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $7.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.37.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,855,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,808,155. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.00 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 945,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

