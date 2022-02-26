Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $163.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.39.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $231.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

