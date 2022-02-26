Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.39.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $231.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Teladoc Health by 52.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after buying an additional 73,436 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 143.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 757,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 98,194 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.