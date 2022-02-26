Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at Piper Sandler

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TFX. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.64.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $343.01 on Thursday. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,125,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Teleflex by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,014,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Teleflex by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,044,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

