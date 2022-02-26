Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Trading 6.1% Higher

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $10.88. 6,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 745,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.99 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 68.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

