Teloscoin (TELOS) Price Hits $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $529.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00202649 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001074 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00023732 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.85 or 0.00371893 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00061827 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008074 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

