Telsey Advisory Group Trims Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Target Price to $300.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $327.67.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $225.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.45. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after purchasing an additional 96,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

