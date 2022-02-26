Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $15,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,449,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 121,685 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPX opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

