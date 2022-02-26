Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran Sells 12,608 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $578,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $488,600.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,832,625.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,777,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $52.14 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -148.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,745 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

