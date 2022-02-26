Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Shares of Tenneco stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,915,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,353. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 59,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,712,000 after purchasing an additional 254,371 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Tenneco by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tenneco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.