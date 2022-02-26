Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share.
Shares of Tenneco stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,915,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,353. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.
Tenneco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.
